4 teens robbed victims at gunpoint in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood: police

Four teens have been charged with robbing two men in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood last week.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with two felony counts of robbery while armed with a firearm, one felony count of vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with two felony counts of robbery while armed with a firearm and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Another 15-year-old boy has been charged with two felony counts of robbery while armed with a firearm, one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle and one citation for replica firearms.

A third 15-year-old boy was charged with one felony count of robbery while armed with a firearm and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

According to police, the four teens allegedly robbed two 19-year-old men at gunpoint on June 2 in the 10000 block of South Talman.

The first 15-year-old boy mentioned was also charged with carjacking a 38-year-old man on May 11 at a gas station in the 7100 block of South Vincennes.

The four teens were arrested Tuesday after being located inside a stolen vehicle that was taken on June 2 in the 4900 block of South Keating.

No additional information was provided by police.