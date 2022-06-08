4 teens robbed victims at gunpoint in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood: police
CHICAGO - Four teens have been charged with robbing two men in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood last week.
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with two felony counts of robbery while armed with a firearm, one felony count of vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.
A 15-year-old girl has been charged with two felony counts of robbery while armed with a firearm and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.
Another 15-year-old boy has been charged with two felony counts of robbery while armed with a firearm, one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle and one citation for replica firearms.
A third 15-year-old boy was charged with one felony count of robbery while armed with a firearm and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.
According to police, the four teens allegedly robbed two 19-year-old men at gunpoint on June 2 in the 10000 block of South Talman.
The first 15-year-old boy mentioned was also charged with carjacking a 38-year-old man on May 11 at a gas station in the 7100 block of South Vincennes.
The four teens were arrested Tuesday after being located inside a stolen vehicle that was taken on June 2 in the 4900 block of South Keating.
No additional information was provided by police.