Expand / Collapse search

4 teens robbed victims at gunpoint in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Beverly
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago leaders push to bolster public safety amid crime wave

Chicago's leaders are looking for new ways to fight crime. This, as more than 30 people were shot over the weekend in two dozen incidents, and five people were killed.

CHICAGO - Four teens have been charged with robbing two men in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood last week.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with two felony counts of robbery while armed with a firearm, one felony count of vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with two felony counts of robbery while armed with a firearm and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Another 15-year-old boy has been charged with two felony counts of robbery while armed with a firearm, one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle and one citation for replica firearms.

A third 15-year-old boy was charged with one felony count of robbery while armed with a firearm and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

According to police, the four teens allegedly robbed two 19-year-old men at gunpoint on June 2 in the 10000 block of South Talman.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The first 15-year-old boy mentioned was also charged with carjacking a 38-year-old man on May 11 at a gas station in the 7100 block of South Vincennes.

The four teens were arrested Tuesday after being located inside a stolen vehicle that was taken on June 2 in the 4900 block of South Keating.

No additional information was provided by police.