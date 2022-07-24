4 wounded, 2 critically, after gunman opens fire on Chicago's South Side

Four people were wounded after a gunman opened fire on a group of people on Chicago's South Side Saturday night.

The shooting occurred in the 5400 block of South Paulina.

At about 11:45 p.m., a group was gathered on the street when an unknown offender fired about 25 to 30 gunshots, police said.

Four men were struck by gunfire.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the stomach and transported to U of C in critical condition.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the right arm, and transported to U of C in critical condition.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the groin area, and transported to U of C in good condition.

A 32-year-old man was shot three times in the right arm, elbow and leg and was transported to U of C in good condition.

No offender is currently in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.