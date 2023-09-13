4-year-old boy accidentally shoots himself in Gary apartment: police

A four-year-old boy was wounded after accidentally shooting himself in an apartment in Gary Tuesday night.

At about 5:26 p.m., Gary police were dispatched to North Lake Methodist Hospital for a four-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

The child's father, a 25-year-old man, said he was in his bedroom watching television in his apartment located in the 1900 block of Burr Street, while the child's mother was in the shower.

At that time, the boy found a purse in a closet, which contained an unsecured firearm.

The child then accidentally shot himself.

After hearing the gun go off, the father found the wounded child and transported him to the hospital with the boy's mother.

No one has been charged, and the incident remains under investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (219) 881-1210.