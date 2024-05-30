4-year-old killed in head-on crash in Waukegan identified by coroner

A four-year-old child was killed in a vehicle crash in Waukegan Wednesday morning.

At about 8:12 a.m., the Waukegan Police Department and Waukegan Fire Department responded near Sunset Avenue and Kellogg Avenue for a vehicle crash.

When emergency responders arrived, they located two vehicles in the roadway that collided head-on.

According to preliminary information, the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash crossed the centerline for an unknown reason, which caused the crash.

Multiple victims were transported to area hospitals, including a four-year-old, who was in a booster seat. The child had critical, life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The child has been identified as Kaleb Hardge, of Zion.

An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Results indicated that the child died from blunt force injuries suffered as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.