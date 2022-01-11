Expand / Collapse search

40-year-old man missing from South Loop

CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man has been reported missing from South Loop on the Near South Side.

Marques Jackson was last seen Sunday in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Jackson is 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.