40-year-old man missing from South Loop

A 40-year-old man has been reported missing from South Loop on the Near South Side.

Marques Jackson was last seen Sunday in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Jackson is 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Marques Jackson

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.