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44 things to do in Chicago this weekend: May 1- 3

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Updated  April 30, 2026 10:33am CDT
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FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A new month means a fresh excuse to get out and explore Chicago. 

The first weekend of May is filled with can't-miss events, like Mexico Fest, Chicago Beaver Festival, Demi Lovato, Katt Williams and more! 

 

Concerts in the Chicago area

May 1: Kenny Garrett at Garcia’s Chicago

May 1: St. Paul & The Broken Bones at The Salt Shed Indoors

May 1: Elmiene at House of Blues Chicago

May 1: Bilmuri at Aragon Ballroom

May 1: Hasan Raheem at Thalia Hall

May 1: Demi Lovato at United Center

May 1: DJ Spinall at Outset

May 1: Noizu at Radius

May 2: Failure at Radius

May 2: Josiah Queen at Aragon Ballroom

May 2: The Freddy Jones Band at Garcia’s Chicago

May 2: The Moss with Gatlin at Thalia Hall

May 2: Time Machines with New Constellations at The Salt Shed Indoors

May 2: The Head and the Heart at Auditorium Theatre

May 2: Calum Scott at Riviera Theatre

May 2: Kranium at Outset

May 3: Chuwi at Outset

May 3: The Pharcyde at House of Blues Chicago

May 3: Caifanes at Riviera Theatre

Multiple dates: They Might Be Giants

 

Sporting events in the Chicago area

May 1: Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

May 2: Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

May 2: Chicago Wolves Division Semi-finals

May 2: Chicago Fire FC vs. FC Cincinnati

May 3: Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

May 3: Chicago Wolves Division Semi-finals 

Why everything has been clicking for the Cubs | Chicago Sports Tonight

Why everything has been clicking for the Cubs | Chicago Sports Tonight

 ESPN's Jesse Rogers joined Tina Nguyen on CST from Wrigley Field. Jesse tells Tina why the Cubs have been red hot as of late, how impressive Cubs starters have been stepping up, Shota Imanaga returning to form and how Nico Hoerner has been a man on a mission this season.

Theatre and comedy shows in the Chicago area

The Great Gatsby 

The Merry Wives of Windsor 

Chris D’Elia 

I Killed Andy Breitbart

Matteo Lane

Katt Williams

Farewell Opportunity 

Going Bacharach

 

Things to do in Chicago May 1 -3 

Mexico Fest at Navy Pier

The free event features live music, dance, art and a marketplace of local vendors celebrating Mexican culture. Programming runs from 12 p.m. to 5p.m. May 1-3. 

 

Cards & More Expo

The Cards & More Expo takes place May 1- 3 and brings together collectors and fans of trading cards, comics and pop culture. Tickets are $25 for the weekend, with free admission for children under 7. 

 

Anne Frank Exhibition 

Opening May 1 at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, this exhibit includes more than 100 artifacts from the Anne Frank House and explores her life as a writer and historical figure. 

Immersive Anne Frank exhibits opens at Griffin MSI | ChicagoNOW

Immersive Anne Frank exhibits opens at Griffin MSI | ChicagoNOW

The exhibit gives visitors a chance to experience a full-scale recreation of the Annex while learning more about Anne Frank’s life and legacy. 

 

Derby Day Celebration 

The Bellevue in the Gold Coast will host a Derby Day celebration Saturday, May 2 starting at 9 a.m. Guests can watch the Kentucky Derby while enjoying themed cocktails, brunch and Southern-inspired drinks. 

 

Chicago Beaver Festival

The Chicago Beaver Festival takes place Saturday, May 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Nichols Park in Hyde Park. This free, family-friendly event focuses on wildlife and environmental education. 

 

World Fair Trade Day Fest 

The Chicago Fair Trade Museum hosts its World Fair Trade Fest on Saturday, May 2. The event includes tastings, panel discussions, exhibits and more. 

 

Chicago Markets for Makers 

Markets for Makers returns to Artifacts Events May 2-3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The event features more than 90 small businesses, DIY craft stations and photo installations.

 

Wicker Park Farmers Market

The Wicker Park Farmers opens its outdoor season Sunday, May 3 and will include local produce, baked goods, crafts and tips from Chicago’s "Tomato Man" Bob Zeni. 

 

Chicago Artisan Market 

The Chicago Artisan Market returns to Fulton Market on May 3, featuring more than 115 Midwest vendors. The event runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 

Lakefront Loop 5K Run & Kids Dash

The race takes place Sunday, May 3 at Navy Pier along the Wellness Way Fitness Trail. Proceeds support nonprofit programming. 

The Source: The events in this article were gathered by FOX Chicago's Justine Baker. Email justine.baker@fox.com to suggest an event. 

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