44 things to do in Chicago this weekend: May 1- 3
CHICAGO - A new month means a fresh excuse to get out and explore Chicago.
The first weekend of May is filled with can't-miss events, like Mexico Fest, Chicago Beaver Festival, Demi Lovato, Katt Williams and more!
Concerts in the Chicago area
May 1: Kenny Garrett at Garcia’s Chicago
May 1: St. Paul & The Broken Bones at The Salt Shed Indoors
May 1: Elmiene at House of Blues Chicago
May 1: Bilmuri at Aragon Ballroom
May 1: Hasan Raheem at Thalia Hall
May 1: Demi Lovato at United Center
May 1: DJ Spinall at Outset
May 1: Noizu at Radius
May 2: Failure at Radius
May 2: Josiah Queen at Aragon Ballroom
May 2: The Freddy Jones Band at Garcia’s Chicago
May 2: The Moss with Gatlin at Thalia Hall
May 2: Time Machines with New Constellations at The Salt Shed Indoors
May 2: The Head and the Heart at Auditorium Theatre
May 2: Calum Scott at Riviera Theatre
May 2: Kranium at Outset
May 3: Chuwi at Outset
May 3: The Pharcyde at House of Blues Chicago
May 3: Caifanes at Riviera Theatre
Multiple dates: They Might Be Giants
Sporting events in the Chicago area
May 1: Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
May 2: Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
May 2: Chicago Wolves Division Semi-finals
May 2: Chicago Fire FC vs. FC Cincinnati
May 3: Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
May 3: Chicago Wolves Division Semi-finals
Theatre and comedy shows in the Chicago area
Things to do in Chicago May 1 -3
Mexico Fest at Navy Pier
The free event features live music, dance, art and a marketplace of local vendors celebrating Mexican culture. Programming runs from 12 p.m. to 5p.m. May 1-3.
Cards & More Expo
The Cards & More Expo takes place May 1- 3 and brings together collectors and fans of trading cards, comics and pop culture. Tickets are $25 for the weekend, with free admission for children under 7.
Anne Frank Exhibition
Opening May 1 at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, this exhibit includes more than 100 artifacts from the Anne Frank House and explores her life as a writer and historical figure.
Derby Day Celebration
The Bellevue in the Gold Coast will host a Derby Day celebration Saturday, May 2 starting at 9 a.m. Guests can watch the Kentucky Derby while enjoying themed cocktails, brunch and Southern-inspired drinks.
Chicago Beaver Festival
The Chicago Beaver Festival takes place Saturday, May 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Nichols Park in Hyde Park. This free, family-friendly event focuses on wildlife and environmental education.
World Fair Trade Day Fest
The Chicago Fair Trade Museum hosts its World Fair Trade Fest on Saturday, May 2. The event includes tastings, panel discussions, exhibits and more.
Chicago Markets for Makers
Markets for Makers returns to Artifacts Events May 2-3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The event features more than 90 small businesses, DIY craft stations and photo installations.
Wicker Park Farmers Market
The Wicker Park Farmers opens its outdoor season Sunday, May 3 and will include local produce, baked goods, crafts and tips from Chicago’s "Tomato Man" Bob Zeni.
Chicago Artisan Market
The Chicago Artisan Market returns to Fulton Market on May 3, featuring more than 115 Midwest vendors. The event runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lakefront Loop 5K Run & Kids Dash
The race takes place Sunday, May 3 at Navy Pier along the Wellness Way Fitness Trail. Proceeds support nonprofit programming.
The Source: The events in this article were gathered by FOX Chicago's Justine Baker. Email justine.baker@fox.com to suggest an event.