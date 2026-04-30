44 things to do in Chicago this weekend: May 1- 3

A new month means a fresh excuse to get out and explore Chicago.

The first weekend of May is filled with can't-miss events, like Mexico Fest, Chicago Beaver Festival, Demi Lovato, Katt Williams and more!

Concerts in the Chicago area

May 1: Kenny Garrett at Garcia’s Chicago

May 1: St. Paul & The Broken Bones at The Salt Shed Indoors

May 1: Elmiene at House of Blues Chicago

May 1: Bilmuri at Aragon Ballroom

May 1: Hasan Raheem at Thalia Hall

May 1: Demi Lovato at United Center

May 1: DJ Spinall at Outset

May 1: Noizu at Radius

May 2: Failure at Radius

May 2: Josiah Queen at Aragon Ballroom

May 2: The Freddy Jones Band at Garcia’s Chicago

May 2: The Moss with Gatlin at Thalia Hall

May 2: Time Machines with New Constellations at The Salt Shed Indoors

May 2: The Head and the Heart at Auditorium Theatre

May 2: Calum Scott at Riviera Theatre

May 2: Kranium at Outset

May 3: Chuwi at Outset

May 3: The Pharcyde at House of Blues Chicago

May 3: Caifanes at Riviera Theatre

Multiple dates: They Might Be Giants

Sporting events in the Chicago area

May 1: Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

May 2: Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

May 2: Chicago Wolves Division Semi-finals

May 2: Chicago Fire FC vs. FC Cincinnati

May 3: Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

May 3: Chicago Wolves Division Semi-finals

Theatre and comedy shows in the Chicago area

The Great Gatsby

The Merry Wives of Windsor

Chris D’Elia

I Killed Andy Breitbart

Matteo Lane

Katt Williams

Farewell Opportunity

Going Bacharach

Things to do in Chicago May 1 -3

The free event features live music, dance, art and a marketplace of local vendors celebrating Mexican culture. Programming runs from 12 p.m. to 5p.m. May 1-3.

The Cards & More Expo takes place May 1- 3 and brings together collectors and fans of trading cards, comics and pop culture. Tickets are $25 for the weekend, with free admission for children under 7.

Opening May 1 at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, this exhibit includes more than 100 artifacts from the Anne Frank House and explores her life as a writer and historical figure.

The Bellevue in the Gold Coast will host a Derby Day celebration Saturday, May 2 starting at 9 a.m. Guests can watch the Kentucky Derby while enjoying themed cocktails, brunch and Southern-inspired drinks.

The Chicago Beaver Festival takes place Saturday, May 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Nichols Park in Hyde Park. This free, family-friendly event focuses on wildlife and environmental education.

The Chicago Fair Trade Museum hosts its World Fair Trade Fest on Saturday, May 2. The event includes tastings, panel discussions, exhibits and more.

Markets for Makers returns to Artifacts Events May 2-3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The event features more than 90 small businesses, DIY craft stations and photo installations.

The Wicker Park Farmers opens its outdoor season Sunday, May 3 and will include local produce, baked goods, crafts and tips from Chicago’s "Tomato Man" Bob Zeni.

The Chicago Artisan Market returns to Fulton Market on May 3, featuring more than 115 Midwest vendors. The event runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The race takes place Sunday, May 3 at Navy Pier along the Wellness Way Fitness Trail. Proceeds support nonprofit programming.