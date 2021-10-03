43-year-old killed in Lawndale drive-by shooting: police

A 43-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side.

The man was standing in front of an apartment building about 3 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone from inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He hasn’t been identified.

Area Four detectives are investigating.