Chicago crime: Man charged with 43-year-old’s shooting death, police say

Police arrested and charged a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a 43-year-old man on the city’s Far South Side last month.

John Perteet, 38, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the July 11 shooting, according to the Chicago Police Department.

John Perteet (Chicago Police Department)

What we know:

Police said Perteet allegedly shot and killed a 43-year-old man in the 13200 block of S. Langley Avenue.

The victim was later found outside on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Perteet was arrested last Wednesday after he was identified as the suspect.

What's next:

He was expected to appear for a detention hearing on Saturday.