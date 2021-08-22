46 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence

At least seven people were killed and 39 others were wounded in weekend gun violence in Chicago that included two mass shootings.

One of the fatal attacks occurred outside a gas station Saturday morning in Austin on the West Side.

A man, 52, and two women, 62 and 24, were with about 20 other people in the 5100 block of West Madison Street when someone in a black Dodge Charger opened fire about 2:55 a.m., according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the head and leg, the 62-year-old to the head, abdomen and lower backside, and the 24-year-old to the back, police said.

The 62-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital ,where she died, police said. The 52-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The 24-year-old went to Stroger Hospital and was listed in critical condition, police said.

Later that day, a man was killed in West Garfield Park. The 34-year-old was in a parked car in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone fired shots about 2:05 p.m., police said.

He was shot in the neck and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

Hours later in Back of the Yards, a gunman approached a 19-year-old man in the 4700 block of South Wolcott Avenue and opened fire about 6:40 p.m., Chicago police said.

Israel L. Luna was hit in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Minutes later in Marquette Park, a man was killed and another was critically wounded when someone fired at their car in the 3000 block of West 65th Street about 7 p.m., police said. The driver crashed into a nearby parked car.

Sergio Ochoa, 30, was shot in the head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 36-year-old man was struck in the shoulder and was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Around 9:10 p.m. in Calumet Heights, one person was killed and five others wounded when two gunmen opened fire in a parking lot in the 1600 block of East 87th Place, police said.

A 39-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and went to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified. Another man, 40, was shot in the back and leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Another 39-year old man was struck in the ankle and was transported to the hospital in fair condition.

A fourth man, 32, was shot in the leg and went to Trinity Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 44-year-old woman was struck in the leg and went to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

The sixth person, 25, was shot in the arm and also went to Trinity Hospital.

About four hours later, one person was killed and four others wounded in another mass shooting, this one on the West Side. Officers responded to a call about 1 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Lake Street and discovered five people — four males and a female — shot, police said.

Marcus Edwards, 29, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder and an 18-year-old woman was wounded in the torso, police said. They were both taken to Stroger where the boy was in fair condition and the woman in serious condition, police said.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 28-year-old in the arm and chest, police said. They were both taken to Mount Sinai where they were listed in fair condition, police said.

At least 28 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, 56 people were shot, eight fatally, in Chicago.