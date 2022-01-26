5 charged with mob action in Elgin shooting

article

Five people have been charged in a fight and shooting that took place Sunday in Elgin.

Jesus Canales, 18, faces eight felony charges in the shooting including aggravated battery of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Canales met with four people—Jonathan Alonzo, Joselin de la Rosa, Isaiah Lafuente and Ilich Vara-Morales—at an Elgin home Sunday to fight with someone.

During the fight, Canales allegedly shot a 9mm handgun twice into the ground, pistol-whipped the victim multiple times and then fired a shot into the victim's chest, according to prosecutors.

The victim remains hospitalized, prosecutors said.

Another person was struck by a bullet ricochet during the shooting.

Caneles was also charged with armed violence, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon without FOI and mob action.

Kane County Judge Julia Yetter set Canales' bond at $300,000. He is due in court on Feb. 9.

The other four were charged with mob action, a Class 4 felony.