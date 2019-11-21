5 Chicago police officers hurt when 2 squad cars collide on West Side

Five Chicago police officers were hurt Thursday when two CPD vehicles crashed into each other in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The officers were responding to call of shots fired about 10:30 a.m. when the two vehicles collided at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Francisco Avenue, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

Photos of the scene show an unmarked squad car crashed through a fence and into a tree on the lawn of the John Calhoun North Elementary School.

Police initially said two of the officers were seriously hurt, but later said all of their injuries were not life-threatening. They were taken to Stroger and Mt. Sinai hospitals.

A police spokeswoman said the officers were likely responding to a shooting reported minutes earlier in the 500 block of North St. Louis Ave. in the same neighborhood.

Two people were inside a car when a male approached them and opened fire, police said. The male fled down an alley and got into a vehicle.

That vehicle was found later abandoned with rifle casings inside, police said. No arrests have been made.