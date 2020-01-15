5 city employees robbed at gunpoint while working on West Side

Five employees with the city’s transportation department were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning while they were setting up a construction zone in Austin on the West Side.

Two gunmen approached the workers in an alley about 8:15 a.m. in the 600 block of North Lavergne Avenue and demanded their personal property, according to Chicago police.

The gunmen fled on foot east on Huron after grabbing property from each of the workers, police said. No one was injured.

No arrests have been made.

The employees worked for the Chicago Department of Transportation, a law enforcement source said.