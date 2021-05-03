5 hurt, 1 critically, in Near West Side shooting

Five people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting Sunday night in the Near West Side.

The group was standing outside in the 2100 block of West Adams Street about 11:10 p.m. when a gray Audi SUV, with three people inside, drove by and someone began firing shots at the crowd, Chicago police said.

A 29-year-old suffered two gunshot wounds to the abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A second man, 20, was struck twice in the back and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

A 32-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to police.

Another woman, 26, suffered a graze wound to the foot and a third woman, 21, was struck in the leg, police said. Both women were taken to Rush Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody, according to police.

Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.