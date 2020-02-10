5 in custody after vehicle stolen from Calumet City crashes in Hammond

Five people were arrested Sunday after a vehicle stolen in a carjacking in south suburban Calumet City led police on a chase into Hammond, Indiana.

Hammond authorities were dispatched at 12:50 p.m. to assist Calumet City officers in pursuit of a stolen vehicle, according to a statement from Hammond police. Responding officers surrounded the area after the vehicle crashed into several other vehicles at 165th Street and Calumet Avenue.

No injuries were reported in the crash, according to police. A 13-month-old child in one of the vehicles involved was taken to a hospital and released later that day.

Four teenagers and an adult got out of the stolen vehicle and tried to run away, but were taken into custody, police said. The teens were all 16 or 17 years old, two of them from Hammond, one from East Chicago, Indiana, and one from Chicago. The adult is from Hammond.