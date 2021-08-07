5 injured, including 2 Chicago cops, in Lower West Side crash

Two Chicago Police Department officers were injured Saturday in a crash on the Lower West Side.

Around 12:10 a.m., the two male officers were traveling in a patrol car westbound in the 2200 block of West 21st Place when a man driving a white Chrysler 300 traveling southbound on Leavitt Street ran a stop sign and struck the car on the passenger side, Chicago Police said.

One officer suffered abrasions to his face and arm and the other officer sustained minor injuries throughout his body, police said.

Both officers were taken to the hospital where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The man driving the Chrysler 300 injured his knee in the crash and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Two others, who were passengers in the Chrysler 300, were also injured, police said.

A 31-year-old male passenger sustained a laceration to his head, and a 22-year-old female passenger fractured her hip, according to police.

Both were taken to Stroger Hospital where their conditions were stabilized, according to police.

Advertisement

The driver, 30, was taken into custody with citations pending, police said.