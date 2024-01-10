5 men conspired to rob ATMs in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa: indictment

A fifth person was arraigned in court Wednesday afternoon on federal charges of conspiring with four others to rob ATMs in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa.

According to federal prosecutors, the robbers in this case used chains connecting the ATMs to stolen pickup trucks to break into the machines and steal cash.

Following the heists, the robbers abandoned the trucks and fled the scene in another vehicle.

One of the pickup trucks was stolen from an auto dealership in Portage, Ind. and some of the chains and other materials used in the robberies were obtained from a Burbank hardware store.

The ATM robberies occurred at the following locations and times:

March 12, 2022: First Source Bank ATM in Portage, Ind.

March 23, 2022: Inland Bank ATM in Countryside, Ill.

March 25, 2022: Parkway Bank ATM in Glen Ellyn, Ill.

March 30, 2022: Grundy National Bank ATM in Conrad, Iowa.

April 1, 2022: First State Bank ATM in Lynnville, Iowa.

April 1, 2022: First Central State Bank ATM in LeClaire, Iowa.

April 2, 2022: Solon State Bank ATM in Tiffin, Iowa.

April 3, 2022: Resource Bank ATM in Hinckley, Iowa.

Danny Roland, 27, of Missouri City, Texas, Bryce Jones, 26, of Webster, Texas, Chandler Williams, 27, of Missouri City, Texas, Daquan Bens, 29, of Houston, Texas and Tristian Miller, 27, of Stafford Texas have all been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

The last to be arrested, Miller, was arrested last month in Houston and was arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

The other four defendants have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.