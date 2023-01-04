Expand / Collapse search

5 men wanted for smash-and-grab at North Side retail store

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Five men broke into a retail store on Chicago's North Side early Wednesday morning, according to police. 

Officials say the men entered a business in the 2200 block of North Clybourn Avenue around 2:51 a.m. through a glass door. 

The offenders took a cash register and an unknown amount of merchandise before fleeing in a Dodge Charger and Dodge Ram. 

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating. 