5 men wanted for smash-and-grab at North Side retail store

Five men broke into a retail store on Chicago's North Side early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officials say the men entered a business in the 2200 block of North Clybourn Avenue around 2:51 a.m. through a glass door.

The offenders took a cash register and an unknown amount of merchandise before fleeing in a Dodge Charger and Dodge Ram.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.