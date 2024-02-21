5 more migrants charged with theft from Oak Brook stores

Five Venezuelan migrants have been charged with theft from two separate Oak Brook stores on Tuesday.

Around 8 p.m., prosecutors reported that an individual notified police after witnessing four individuals taking merchandise from the Nike store at 2155 W. 22nd Street.

Oak Brook officers, upon arrival, located the suspects' vehicle, occupied by two migrants, parked outside an Ulta store in the same mall. Shortly after, the remaining three migrants exited Ulta and entered the vehicle.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the suspects reportedly maneuvered around the squad car until they were surrounded by other officers. Subsequently, all five men were taken into custody.

Prosecutors allege the men stole fragrance items from Ulta valued at about $1,331 and shoes and a hat from the Nike store totaling $726.98.

"When the defendants were apprehended, they were allegedly laughing at the officers and not taking this matter seriously," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. "While the defendants may not take the charges lightly, in DuPage County, we take these allegations very seriously."

The suspects were identified as Miguel Ortiz-Griman, 24; Felix Garcia-Diaz, 25; Daniel Fernandez-Rodriguez, 18; Samuel Alvarez-Garcia, 25; and Oswaldo Rivero-Herrera, 33. Prosecutors stated they all hail from Venezuela with no known permanent address.

(Clockwise) Miguel Ortiz-Griman, 24; Felix Garcia-Diaz, 25; Daniel Fernandez-Rodriguez, 18; Oswaldo Rivero-Herrera, 33; and Samuel Alvarez-Garcia, 25

"These five arrests add to the significant number of illegal migrant arrests we have had in the past four months," Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said. "We will continue to be proactive in keeping our community safe."

At a court hearing on Wednesday, the judge denied the motion to detain the suspects pre-trial. All individuals have been charged with felony burglary and felony retail theft, scheduled to appear in court again on March 18.