5 more cases of COVID-19 in Chicago Police Department

article

Chicago police announced Friday five more cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the department to 441.

Of the confirmed cases, 420 are officers and 21 are civilian employees, police said.

A total of 450 employees have reported positive test results but the department’s medical section has yet to confirm nine of those cases, police said.

The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17.

Earlier Friday, health officials announced a record-high daily count of 3,137 new coronavirus cases along with 105 new deaths.