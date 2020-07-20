5 people shot, 2 killed in Morgan Park

article

Two people were killed, and three others were shot Sunday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The shooting happened about 11:52 p.m. in the 11300 block of South Carpenter Street, according to Chicago police. A group of people were on the street when someone opened fire toward them.

A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. Another man, 41, was shot in the back of the head and pronounced dead at Roseland Community Hospital.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about their deaths.

Police investigate the scene where five people were shot July 19, 2020 in Morgan Park. | Carly Behm/Sun-Times

A 26-year-old man who was shot in the head was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition, police said. A 37-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition.

Advertisement

The fifth man, 48, was shot in the side and is in “critical but stable condition” at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Police surveyed the scene that stretched about a block down 113th Street. Blood spatter and a hat could be seen on the ground at the intersection of 113th and Carpenter.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.