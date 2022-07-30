5 people shot in Wheeling following altercation at Prospect Heights bar
CHICAGO - Five people were injured during a shooting early Saturday in north suburban Wheeling.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting involving multiple victims about 5 a.m. in the 800 block of Fletcher Drive, according to Wheeling police.
Police said two groups of people were involved in an altercation at a bar or restaurant in neighboring Prospect Heights earlier in the morning.
One of the groups returned to a residence on Fletcher Drive when it was fired upon by suspects from outside, police said.
Five people, between 28 and 30-years-old, were transported to area hospitals in various conditions, officials said.
Wheeling police continue to investigate.