5 police officers, teen overheat outside Ella French funeral

Five police officers and a teenager were taken to the hospital due to the heat outside the funeral of slain Police Officer Ella French in the Wrightwood neighborhood.

Hundreds of police officers gathered outside the funeral as space was limited inside St. Rita's of Cascia for the service.

Cooling buses have been sent to the scene and CFD members are distributing water to people waiting outside.

Courtesy of the Chicago Fire Department

The feels like temperature in Chicago on Thursday is around 86 degrees with high humidity.

