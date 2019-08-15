5 shot, 1 killed Wednesday in Chicago

article

Five people were shot Wednesday in Chicago, including a 26-year-old man who was killed in a drive-by that wounded two others in South Shore.

About 4 a.m., Kenneth Summers and another man, 30, were in the 7800 block of South Essex Avenue talking to a 26-year-old woman who was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. That is when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire on the group.

The 30-year-old man was hit in the arm and the 26-year-old woman was shot in the leg, police said. Summers was struck in the head.

They all were rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where Summers was pronounced dead, authorities said. The 30-year-old man and 26-year-old woman had their conditions stabilized.

One man, who declined to be identified, said he lives on the same block and ran outside after he heard the gunshots and subsequent screams. According to him, the ambulance took about 10 minutes to get to the scene.

That man didn't personally know the 26-year-old who was killed but said he "knew of him."

Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.

Advertisement

The day's latest shooting left a man critically wounded in Washington Park on the South Side.

The 30-year-old was on a sidewalk in the 100 block of East 61st Street when a female opened fire at a passing vehicle and struck him in the head, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The female was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered on the scene, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

Wednesday's only other shooting happened in Chatham on the South Side.

About 3:50 a.m., a 30-year-old man was walking down the 7900 block of South Drexel Avenue when someone inside a passing vehicle fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.

Four people were wounded Tuesday in citywide shootings.