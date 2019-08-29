5 shot, 2 killed Wednesday in Chicago

article

Five people were shot Thursday in Chicago, including two people who were killed in separate incidents in Englewood and Lawndale.

In Englewood, Garry Miller, 32, was standing on the sidewalk with a 26-year-old man about 4:18 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Seeley Avenue when two males approached them from a nearby alley, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. One of the males pulled out a gun and fired shots.

Miller was hit twice in the back of the head and pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The 26-year-old was struck in the arm and refused medical attention.

A few hours earlier, a 22-year-old man was shot to death in Lawndale on the West Side.

Elijah Crowder was inside a vehicle at 1:18 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Harrison Street when a maroon Nissan Murano pulled up and someone inside shot at him, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

He was hit in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was hurt in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

The 20-year-old was standing in front of a home about 7:10 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Artesian Avenue when someone approached, pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said. He was hit in the leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where his condition was stabilized.

The day’s first reported shooting happened in Park Manor on the South Side.

A man, 30, was standing outside about 3:45 a.m. in the first block of East 68th Street when shots rang out and he felt pain, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with gunshot wounds to the leg and hand.

The man told officers he did not see the shooter or know where the shots came from, police said.

Eleven people were wounded Tuesday in shootings across Chicago.