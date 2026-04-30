Chicago girl, 16, reported missing from Near West Side

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Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday from the Near West Side.

Leila Taylor was last seen on Wednesday in the 2400 block of West Madison Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Taylor is 5-foot-4, 145 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266 or call 911.