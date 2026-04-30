Chicago weather: Cool stretch continues with frost risk into weekend

The Brief Chilly, foggy conditions with patchy frost start the day. Clouds increase with light showers expected later today and tonight. Cool weather continues into the weekend, with frost possible again before a gradual warmup next week.



When I left my house, the temperature was 36° with some fog and I’m sure there will be some patchy frost too. I am not alone in this situation this morning.

The rest of the day will feature some morning sunshine, which will quickly give way to increasing cloud cover. Those clouds will eventually produce showers this afternoon and tonight, although no heavy rainfall is expected. Highs today will reach the mid 50s and lows tonight will stay in the low 40s.

What's next:

Tomorrow will be another cool day but it looks dry with highs only in the low 50s. That will translate to a higher risk of frost late Friday night into Saturday morning. I fully expect to see a frost advisory issued for that away from downtown.

On Saturday it will be continued cool with highs in the mid 50s under a partly sunny sky. At least we crack the 60° mark on Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Showers return to the forecast on Monday as warmer air moves in. Highs will be in the upper 60s. A chance of showers can’t be ruled out Tuesday or Wednesday either but there will be many dry hours with high temperatures generally in the low to mid 60s.