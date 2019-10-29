5 shot Monday in Chicago

Five people were shot Monday in Chicago, including a woman who was wounded in a shooting in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 10:38 p.m., the 34-year-old was walking in the 200 block of West 119th Street when she heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the thigh, police said.

Minutes prior, a man was wounded in a shooting in Brainerd on the South Side.

The 34-year-old was stepping out of his vehicle about 10:11 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Bishop Street when several males approached him and fired shots before running off, police said.

The man was hit in the leg, and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

A boy was shot while riding a CTA bus in South Chicago.

About 8:45 p.m., the 15-year-old was involved in an argument with a male while they were on a bus in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue, police said.

As the male got off the bus through the rear door, he turned and unleashed gunfire, police said.

The teen was hit in the abdomen, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His condition was stabilized.

A man was wounded in a shooting in Austin on the West Side.

The 18-year-old was walking in an alley about 7:54 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Latrobe Avenue when a gray SUV with tinted windows drove past him, police said.

The SUV reversed and someone inside opened fire, striking the man in the ankle, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

A man was wounded in a shooting in the Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 12:30 a.m. when someone shot at him from a black sedan in the 4700 block of South Halsted Street, according to police.

He was shot in the left foot and taken to Mercy Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Monday’s shootings come after a weekend where four people were killed and 20 wounded citywide.