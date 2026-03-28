Glendale Heights man held without release after high-speed moped chase

The Brief Glendale Heights man held after alleged DUI moped chase reaching 85 mph on I-355. Police say he fled a gas station, ran a red light and crashed into a car. Prosecutors say his BAC was .206; he faces felony fleeing and DUI charges.



A Glendale Heights man is being held in custody after prosecutors say he led police on a high-speed chase while drunk on a moped.

What we know:

A judge denied pre-trial release for 34-year-old Dillon Burgett following his first court appearance Saturday morning, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin announced in a statement.

Burgett is charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, along with DUI and several other traffic-related offenses, including driving without a valid license.

Dillon Burgett, 34.

Police say the incident began around 12:49 a.m. Friday when an officer responded to a panic alarm at a Circle K on East Army Trail Road in Bloomingdale.

When the officer arrived, prosecutors say Burgett stumbled out of the store, appeared belligerent and began yelling at both the clerk and the officer.

Authorities say Burgett ignored commands to stop, got on a moped and took off.

Investigators say he ran a red light at Army Trail and Swift roads, then got onto I-355 southbound, where he allegedly reached speeds of about 85 mph.

Police say Burgett later exited onto North Avenue, continued weaving through traffic, then turned onto Swift Road before entering a Speedway gas station.

That’s where authorities say he jumped a curb, tried to get back onto North Avenue, lost control of the moped and crashed into a passing vehicle.

He was taken into custody at the scene. Prosecutors allege his blood alcohol content was 0.206 — more than twice the legal limit.

What they're saying:

Berlin called the allegations "particularly troubling," pointing to the risks of a high-speed chase on a major expressway.

"I want to remind motorists … do not attempt to outrun the police," he said. "You will not be successful and will only make matters worse."

Bloomingdale Director of Public Safety Frank Giammarese said officers will pursue offenders "no matter the mode of transportation," adding that it’s fortunate no one was hurt.

What's next:

Burgett is due back in court on May 4.