5 wanted for looting South Loop grocery store

Police on Thursday released video and photos of five men wanted for looting a South Loop grocery store in August.

They allegedly looted an Urban Pantry at 730 S. Clark St. on Aug. 10, according to Chicago police.

Looting broke out early that morning across Chicago, less than a day after police shot a man in Englewood on the South Side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.

Police say these people looting an Urban Pantry, 730 S. Clark, on Aug. 10, 2020. | Chicago police