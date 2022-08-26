5 wounded, 4 critically, in shootings Thursday across Chicago

Four of the five people shot Thursday in Chicago were hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.

Two women were wounded while sitting inside a vehicle in West Rogers Park on the North Side. They were parked in the 6400 block of North Bell Avenue about 10 p.m. when they heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. One woman, 29, was shot in the neck, and the other woman, whose age is not known, was shot in the face. They were transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

Around 11:40 a.m., a 21-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. He was shot in the back while in the 5400 block of South Wood Street, police said. The man was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital, then he was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Early Thursday, a man was shot multiple times in the body in a drive-by attack in West Pullman on the South Side. The 25-year-old was outside about 3:15 a.m. in the 12000 block of South Eggleston Avenue when someone from inside a white sedan fired shots, police said. The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

Another man was shot about an hour and 15 minutes earlier. The 28-year-old was in the 4700 block of South Michigan Avenue about 2 a.m. when he was shot several times, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with four gunshot wounds – two to the leg and two to the arm.

Police reported no arrests in any of Thursday’s shootings.

The five shooting victims reported Thursday was the fewest of which in Chicago since July 29, when five people were wounded.