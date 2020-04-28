5 wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago

Five people were shot Monday in Chicago.

The day’s most recent shooting wounded two men, 22 and 20, in Austin on the West Side.

About 9:45 p.m. they were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 4800 block of West Rice Street, when someone approached them and fired shots, Chicago police said. The driver, the 20-year-old, was struck in the shoulder and his passenger, the 22-year-old, was struck in the chest.

They took themselves to the West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment, police said. The 20-year-old was treated and released.

The 22-year-old is in critical condition and has been transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said.

A 20-year-old man was wounded when he was shot in West Englewood on the South Side.

He was standing on the street about 6:18 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone in a vehicle shot him in the leg, police said.

The man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Canaryville on the South Side.

He was walking about 2 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Union Avenue when a gray sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said.

The teen was struck in the buttocks and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

A man was wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

The 23-year-old was found with gunshot wounds to his legs about 11 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Justine Street, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

Monday’s shootings come after a weekend where three people were killed and 16 others were wounded citywide.