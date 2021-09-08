5-year-old twins dropped off at wrong bus stop in Kenosha

The parents of five-year-old twins in Kenosha are speaking out after their kids were dropped off at the wrong place by a school bus driver.

Forest and Rosalyn, who were born with partial hearing, and rely on hearing aids were picked up at their designated bus stop.

However, after school, panic set in for their parents when the bus returned without them.

Their father said they were found about a block away 12 minutes later.

He said the kids were put on the wrong bus at school.