$500K bail for Aurora gang member facing multiple gun charges

An Aurora gang member faces multiple gun charges after he tried to flee a traffic stop and get rid of a handgun.

Terrance D. Boyd, 27, faces 11 felony charges including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID card, possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting a police officer.

Officers in Aurora began to pursue a vehicle for an alleged traffic offense Jan. 14, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said. Police caught up to it, and Boyd ran out.

When he saw police, Boyd allegedly fled the scene and put a handgun on top of a nearby garbage can, prosecutors said. Officers caught him and took him into custody a short time later.

Boyd is a “known gang member” and isn’t allowed to own a gun due to previous felony convictions, the state’s attorney’s office said. At the time of his arrest, he was free on bond for misdemeanor charges between June and December last year.

He is being held on $200,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 30, prosecutors said.