$50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Orland Park, jackpot rolls over to $685M

A gas station in south suburban Orland Park sold a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket for Saturday night's drawing.

The winner, who has not yet come forward, bought the winning ticket at Ave Maria Gas at 14300 S. La Grange Rd. in Orland Park, according to a statement from the Illinois lottery. The player is now the 25th in Illinois to have won $50,000 with Powerball in the past four months.

The station will receive $500, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the ticket.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The person who bought the winning ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit an Illinois Lottery Prize Center, lottery officials said. Winners have one year from the original drawing to claim their prizes.

No one matched all the numbers for Saturday's drawing, so the Powerball jackpot for Monday night has rolled over to $685 million.

Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball was 1.

Powerball tickets await players at Cumberland Farms convenience store May 10, 2004 in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania.

The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed thanks to 40 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn't been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on Jan. 20. Saturday's grand prize of $635 million would have been the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

Since Aug. 23, Powerball drawings have been held three times a week to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EDT.

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

One thing that hasn't changed, though, are the long odds of winning the jackpot — one in 292.2 million.

The estimated jackpot amount refers to winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Most winners prefer the cash option, which for Monday's drawing would be an estimated $474.8 million before taxes.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.