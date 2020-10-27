57 officers injured, 212 arrested after deadly police shooting sparks consecutive nights of unrest

Philadelphia police say 212 people have been arrested and 57 officers were injured after a deadly police-involved shooting sparked unrest for a third night across the city.

There will be no curfew in effect on Thursday night, according to the city. However, Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw urge all residents to remain home this evening unless travel is absolutely necessary, such as for work.

In total, 40 people were arrested for various offenses Wednesday:

4 Assault on Police

29 Burglary

5 Civil Violation Notices (CVN) for Failure to Disperse / Curfew2 Stolen Auto

Philadelphia police and federal agents said they found a van containing low-grade explosives. Spokesman Rob Cucinotta of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the explosives and incendiary devices were found Wednesday night while the city was in the midst of an overnight curfew.

He said several people associated with the van found downtown were being investigated. Officials announced Thursday afternoon that multiple people were in custody.

The Philadelphia Police Department increased presence across the city and several hundred members of the Pennsylvania National Guard are being deployed.

On Tuesday, SKYFOX flew over the scene as protesters clashed with police in West Philadelphia, while dozens of people in Port Richmond were seen looting multiple stores, including a Walmart and Foot Locker amid the unrest.

Police requested all residents in the 12, 16, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26th Districts remain indoors except when necessary on Tuesday night due to widespread demonstrations that turned violent with looting.

Walter Wallace Sr. condemned the looting and destruction while calling for justice for his son.

“I ain’t got time to loot, burn up, and destroy where I live. It's uncalled for, it really, really is and the people doing it ain't helping my family. They are showing disrespect," Walter Wallace Sr. said.

The Monday afternoon shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. happened on the 6100 block of Locust Street around 4 p.m. when officers were called to a home on the block for a man with a weapon.

“They were immediately met with a male who was carrying a knife. Several times they asked the male to drop the knife. They ordered him to drop the knife and he continued to follow them around several vehicles that are over there,” Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said.

Video on social media shows Wallace’s mother chasing after her son asking police not to shoot.

In the video, two officers are seen trying to get Wallace to drop the knife. As he walks around the car, he raises his hand. Both officers open fire, shooting at least 14 times.

Wallace was shot in the shoulder and chest. One of the officers then put him in a police vehicle and drove him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

During Monday’s unrest, police cars and dumpsters were set on fire as officers struggled to contain the crowds. More than a dozen officers, many with batons in hand, formed a line as they ran down 52nd Street, dispersing most of the crowd.

