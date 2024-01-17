55 cats, 42 dogs rescued from PAWS Tinley Park fire: officials

A large fire broke out at the PAWS Tinley Park animal shelter, but volunteers and fire crews were quick to save the cats and dogs.

Fire crews were called at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to PAWS Tinley Park, located in the 8300 block of W 191st Street.

The fire started in a large dryer at the animal shelter. Fire crews and PAWS volunteers were able to safely evacuate 55 cats and 42 dogs. No other injuries were reported.

All the animals were taken to Midwest Animal Hospital, where they are staying through Wednesday evening for observation, according to fire officials.

"I would like to sincerely thank the many volunteers who worked in cooperation with our firefighters to successfully rescue and transport every animal in the building to safety. It was a true example of teamwork that resulted in the best possible outcome", said Chief Steve Klotz in a statement. "We are grateful to the veterinarians at Midwest who assisted in the efforts."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.