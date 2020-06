article

Illinois health officials on Thursday said another 55 people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state’s death toll to 6,537.

Another 593 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bring the statewide total to nearly 135,000, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The new deaths in Cook County range in age between a woman in her 20s and a woman who was more than 100 years old, according to state health officials.