55-year-old man fatally struck by car in Park Ridge: police
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A 55-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in Park Ridge on Friday, according to police.
What we know:
Around 10:09 a.m., a car struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Dempster and Potter, according to police. An investigation revealed that the car was turning onto eastbound Dempster from southbound Potter when it hit David Jutovsky, 55, of Northbrook, as he was crossing Dempster.
Jutovsky was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene during the investigation.
The incident is still under investigation.
During the investigation, eastbound Dempster was closed for about six hours. The roads have since been reopened.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by Park Rodge Police Department.