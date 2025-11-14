55-year-old man fatally struck by car in Park Ridge: police

The Brief A 55-year-old man, identified as David Jutovsky of Northbrook, was fatally struck by a car Friday morning at Dempster and Potter in Park Ridge. Police say the driver was turning onto eastbound Dempster from southbound Potter when the collision occurred; the driver stayed at the scene. Jutovsky was pronounced dead at the scene, and eastbound Dempster was closed for about six hours as police investigated.



A 55-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in Park Ridge on Friday, according to police.

What we know:

Around 10:09 a.m., a car struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Dempster and Potter, according to police. An investigation revealed that the car was turning onto eastbound Dempster from southbound Potter when it hit David Jutovsky, 55, of Northbrook, as he was crossing Dempster.

Jutovsky was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene during the investigation.

The incident is still under investigation.

During the investigation, eastbound Dempster was closed for about six hours. The roads have since been reopened.