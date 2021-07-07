6 charged, 1 hurt after 2 fights break out within weeks of each other at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee

Two separate fights occurred at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee during the month of June that resulted in six people facing charges and one individual being injured, officials said.

The first incident occurred on June 13.

Gurnee police officers responded to the theme park on reports of a fight and multiple disturbances throughout the park.

Officers located a large group of people actively fighting, police said.

No injuries were reported, and officers said they took several people into custody.

On June 23, Gurnee police announced charges against six people in connection to the June 13 fight.

During the investigation, it was discovered that six people were involved in the fight, and they knew each other before the incident.

Aaren Verrett, 41, Danielle Williams, 40, and a 17-year-old, who are all from Chicago, were charged with disorderly conduct.

Two juveniles, 17 and 15 from Chicago, were charged with resisting a peace officer.

A warrant was issued for Shada Miller, 26, of Chicago for one count of aggravated battery of a peace officer, one count of aggravated assault of a peace officer and two counts of resisting a peace officer.

The second incident, unrelated to the June 13 fight, occurred at the theme park on June 27.

Gurnee officers were dispatched at about 8 p.m. to reports of a 16-year-old needing medical assistance following a fight.

Six Flags EMTs provided medical assistance until Gurnee paramedics arrived, officials said.

The victim was then transported to the hospital for his injuries.

A witness captured the incident on their cellphone and shared it with officers, officials said.

Officers conducted a search of the area, but were unable to locate the individuals involved.

Witnesses said the victim and a group of five to seven individuals had been exchanging words before the incident.

Police say this incident is still under investigation.

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee released the following statement in response to the incident:

"The safety of our guests is always our highest priority and we have zero tolerance for any unlawful behavior. Our public safety officers responded promptly to the incident and the matter has been turned over to the Gurnee police."