6-month-old girl died of child abuse in Hazel Crest: autopsy

A 6-month-old girl died Tuesday from child abuse in south suburban Hazel Crest, according to an autopsy.

Nyla Hollis suffered injuries in the 2000 block of 170th Street about 6:30 a.m. and was pronounced dead half an hour later at South Suburban Hospital, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Autopsy results released Wednesday found she died of multiple injuries from child abuse and ruled her death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Hazel Crest police did not immediately respond to a request for details.