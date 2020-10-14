6 more Cook County chief judge’s office employees test positive for COVID-19

The Office of the Chief Judge of Cook County announced Wednesday that six more employees have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week.

Two employees work for the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, another works for the public guardian’s office, two more work at the juvenile probation department and the sixth works as a law clerk at the Daley Center, Office of the Chief Judge of Cook County spokesperson Mary Wisniewski said.

The Daley Center employee hasn’t been in the building since March and no additional cleaning is required, Wisniewski said. The areas where the other employees worked have either been cleaned or will be cleaned.

The latest cases bring the total number of positives cases in the chief judge’s office to 97, Wisniewski said. In addition, four judges and 32 detainees at the juvenile center have tested positive.