4 arrested after stolen car crashes during Chicago police chase on NW Side
CHICAGO - Four people were arrested after fleeing from police in a stolen car and crashing into a storefront Thursday morning in Chicago's Old Irving Park neighborhood.
What we know:
Patrolling officers spotted a Kia sedan running a red light around 4:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue, according to Chicago police.
The officers turned on their emergency lights and tried to pull over the car, which matched the description of a vehicle that was previously reported stolen.
The driver refused to stop and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a building. Two people were taken into custody at the scene while two others tried to run away but were also arrested.
All four suspects — a 17-year-old boy, a 22-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man — suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken to local hospitals in fair condition.
Police said three guns were recovered from the vehicle. No other injuries were reported.
What's next:
Police said charges are pending.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.