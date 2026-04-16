4 arrested after stolen car crashes during Chicago police chase on NW Side

The Brief Four people were arrested after fleeing police in a stolen car early Thursday in Chicago’s Old Irving Park neighborhood. The driver crashed into a building after running a red light, and all four suspects were taken into custody after a brief attempted escape. Police recovered three guns from the vehicle, and charges are pending.



Four people were arrested after fleeing from police in a stolen car and crashing into a storefront Thursday morning in Chicago's Old Irving Park neighborhood.

What we know:

Patrolling officers spotted a Kia sedan running a red light around 4:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The officers turned on their emergency lights and tried to pull over the car, which matched the description of a vehicle that was previously reported stolen.

The driver refused to stop and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a building. Two people were taken into custody at the scene while two others tried to run away but were also arrested.

All four suspects — a 17-year-old boy, a 22-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man — suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken to local hospitals in fair condition.

Police said three guns were recovered from the vehicle. No other injuries were reported.

What's next:

Police said charges are pending.