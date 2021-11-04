6 people shot in Chicago Wednesday

Six people were wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday.

A 24-year-old man was attacked in Bronzeville on the South Side around 2 a.m. He was walking on the sidewalk in the 4300 block of South Vincennes Avenue when he was shot in the foot, Chicago police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

A man was hurt in a shooting in West Garfield Park around 8:15 a.m. The man, 24, was standing near the sidewalk in the 4200 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone fired shots, police said. He was hit in the hand and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A man was wounded in Englewood on the South Side around 10 a.m. The 32-year-old was walking on the sidewalk in the 5600 block of South Princeton Avenue when someone in a two-door Chrysler Sebring opened fire, police said. He was struck in the foot and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

A man was shot in a drive-by shooting in Austin around 12:30 p.m. He was in the 1600 block of North LeClaire Avenue when someone in an off-white BMW drove by and fired shots, police said. He was struck in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A man was critically wounded in Grand Crossing on the South Side around 5:20 p.m. The 33-year-old was standing on the sidewalk in the 7200 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when someone in a car fired at him, police said. He was struck in the head and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.