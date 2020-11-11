6 shot, 1 killed Tuesday in Chicago

article

Six people were shot Tuesday in Chicago, including a 57-year-old man who was killed in West Garfield Park.

The man was found about 11 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue with gunshot wounds to his chest, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting earlier Tuesday evening in Bridgeport on the South Side.

About 8 p.m., the 17-year-old was in the 1000 block of West 32nd Place when someone opened fire, striking him in the back, Chicago police said. The teen was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Hours earlier, a 26-year-old man was accidentally shot in Brighton Park.

A 27-year-old man was handling a gun about 5:10 p.m. when he accidentally shot the 26-year-old in the 4600 block of South California Avenue, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the foot and taken to St. Anthony Hospital in fair condition. The two men were acquaintances, according to police.

Advertisement

Tuesday morning, a man was shot in Austin on the West Side.

About 9:40 a.m., the man was standing in the first block of South Cicero Avenue when he shot in the abdomen, Chicago police said. The 26-year-old then ran to the 4800 block of West Adams Street where he was found by responding officers. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Another 57-year-old man was shot earlier Tuesday morning in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

About 4:20 a.m., the man was sitting on a front porch in the 5100 block of South Morgan Street when someone fired shots, striking him in the hand, Chicago police said. The man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

The day’s first reported gunshot victim walked into a hospital on the South Side after being shot at an unknown location.

About 12:45 a.m., the 46-year-old man walked into Trinity Hospital, 2320 E. 93rd St., with a gunshot wound to his knee, Chicago police said. He was listed in fair condition. The man refused to share any details about the shooting — including where it took place — with officers.

On Monday, 17 people were shot in Chicago, four of them fatally.