6 shot, 2 fatally, Monday in Chicago

Six people were shot, two of them fatally Monday in Chicago, including a 40-year-old man who was fatally shot in Arcadia Terrace on the Northwest Side.

Witnesses told police about 8:20 p.m., the man got into an argument with an unknown male in a parking in the 5600 block of North Lincoln Avenue, when shots were fired, Chicago police said.

He was struck several times and rushed to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A little over an hour prior, a person was killed in a shooting in South Chicago, police said.

A male was in the street about 7 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 81st Street when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said.

He was struck in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

In non-fatal shootings, a 34-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting in Riverdale on the Far South Side.

About 11:15 p.m. he was in the 600 block of East 133rd Street, when he was shot several times in the abdomen, police said. A witness told officers the man came to his door after he was shot.

Advertisement

He was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said. He has been stabilized.

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 8 p.m. in the 11500 block of South Perry Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said.

The teen was struck twice in the leg and took himself to Roseland Community Hospital, where he is listed in good condition, police said.

A man was wounded in a shooting in West Garfield Park.

Between 7 p.m. and 7:20 p.m., the 25-year-old was in the 3800 block of West Adams Street when someone on the sidewalk fired shots, police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

He was in the 12400 block of South Perry Street about noon when three males approached him and one of them pulled out a handgun, police said.

The gunman fired a single shot and struck the man’s index finger, police said.

He was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Monday’s shootings come after an Easter weekend where 22 people were shot, 3 of them fatally, across Chicago.