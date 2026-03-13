Strong winds tear roof off suburban Chicago high school, classes canceled
NILES, Ill. - A special education high school in Chicago's northwest suburbs canceled classes Friday after strong winds tore off the building’s roof.
What we know:
Walsh Academy, located at 6935 West Touhy Avenue, reported that part of its roof was stripped off during high winds.
In a statement, the school said it is closed "due to weather-related damage" and that the "safety of our students and staff is our priority."
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear if classes will resume on Monday.
What's next:
School officials said they will provide updates as "we assess the situation."
A high wind warning is in effect for the Chicago area until 4 p.m., with wind gusts possibly reaching up to 60 mph.
The Source: The information in this story came from Walsh Academy and the National Weather Service.