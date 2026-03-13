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Strong winds tear roof off suburban Chicago high school, classes canceled

By Nic Flosi
Published  March 13, 2026 11:48am CDT
Niles
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Part of the roof at Walsh Academy in Niles was torn off by strong winds Friday.
    • The school canceled classes for the day.
    • Gusts up to 60 mph were in the forecast.

NILES, Ill. - A special education high school in Chicago's northwest suburbs canceled classes Friday after strong winds tore off the building’s roof.

What we know:

Walsh Academy, located at 6935 West Touhy Avenue, reported that part of its roof was stripped off during high winds.

In a statement, the school said it is closed "due to weather-related damage" and that the "safety of our students and staff is our priority."

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if classes will resume on Monday.

What's next:

School officials said they will provide updates as "we assess the situation."

A high wind warning is in effect for the Chicago area until 4 p.m., with wind gusts possibly reaching up to 60 mph.

The Source: The information in this story came from Walsh Academy and the National Weather Service.

NilesEducationSevere WeatherNews