Strong winds tear roof off suburban Chicago high school, classes canceled

The Brief Part of the roof at Walsh Academy in Niles was torn off by strong winds Friday. The school canceled classes for the day. Gusts up to 60 mph were in the forecast.



A special education high school in Chicago's northwest suburbs canceled classes Friday after strong winds tore off the building’s roof.

What we know:

Walsh Academy, located at 6935 West Touhy Avenue, reported that part of its roof was stripped off during high winds.

In a statement, the school said it is closed "due to weather-related damage" and that the "safety of our students and staff is our priority."

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if classes will resume on Monday.

What's next:

School officials said they will provide updates as "we assess the situation."

A high wind warning is in effect for the Chicago area until 4 p.m., with wind gusts possibly reaching up to 60 mph.