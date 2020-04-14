Man fatally shot after argument in motel parking lot in Arcadia Terrace

A 40-year-old man was fatally shot Monday after getting into an argument in a motel’s parking lot in Arcadia Terrace on the Northwest Side.

Witnesses told police about 8:20 p.m., Barry McCraw got into an argument with an unknown male in the parking lot of the O’mi Motel, 5611 N. Lincoln Ave., when shots were fired, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

McCraw was struck several times and rushed to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.