Cook County officials call on residents to report ICE presence at polling sites

The Brief Cook County prosecutors will monitor polling sites on Election Day. Officials say they are prepared to address interference, including the presence of ICE agents. A hotline has been set up to report suspected voting issues.



The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said it will monitor Election Day activity to ensure voters can cast ballots free from intimidation, interference, and the potential presence of federal immigration agents at polling places.

What we know:

In a statement, the office said prosecutors will work alongside the Cook County Clerk, the Cook County Board of Elections and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office to safeguard voting access across the county.

Officials said additional plans are in place this year to address concerns about the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at polling sites, which could deter voters. If such activity is reported, the state’s attorney’s office said it will send staff to observe and document any potential violations.

The office has also set up a phone and email hotline for the public and law enforcement to report suspected election-related criminal activity, including actions that may interfere with the right to vote.

Prosecutors said they are prepared to pursue legal remedies in court if necessary to protect voting access.

In past elections, the office has sought temporary restraining orders to extend polling hours when issues prevented voters from casting ballots on time.

What you can do:

Anyone who wishes to report criminal conduct at a polling place can use the following resources:

Election Complaint Phone Hotline: (773) 674-2728

Election Complaint Email Hotline: sao.electionfraud@cookcountysao.org