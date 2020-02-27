6 shot, 2 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

Two people were killed and four more were wounded Wednesday in shootings across Chicago.

The day’s latest shooting left one man dead and another critically hurt in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The pair were walking about 10:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 69th Place when someone got out of a black SUV and opened fire, Chicago police said.

One man, 19, was struck in the head and upper body, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center were he was pronounced dead.

The other man, 23, was shot in the back and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

Another double shooting left one man dead in Austin on the West Side.

The man, 45, was with a 36-year-old man about 12:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Central Avenue when someone inside a passing vehicle opened fire, police said. Both men were struck and took themselves to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park.

The 45-year-old, shot in the chest and shoulder, died at the hospital, police said. The 36-year-old was struck multiple times in the body and was listed in critical condition.

In non-fatal shootings, two teenagers were taken into custody after a man was wounded Wednesday afternoon in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The boys, ages 15 and 16, approached the man about 3 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Augusta Boulevard, police said. One of the teens pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the man in the back.

The 38-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, and the boys were taken into custody, police said. Charges are pending.

The day’s first reported shooting wounded a 23-year-old man as he cleaned snow off his vehicle in Longwood Manor on the South Side.

The man was in the 9500 block of South Princeton Avenue about 10 a.m. when someone in a gray vehicle shot him in the ankle, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

Wednesday’s shootings follow a Tuesday in which seven people were shot, one fatally.