6 shot outside party on Chicago's West Side; victims include 12-year-old and 4 teenagers

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Austin
CHICAGO - Six people were shot outside a party late Saturday in Austin on the West Side, including a 12-year-old girl and four teenagers.

Five of the victims, ranging in age from 12 to 19 years old, were hospitalized in fair condition, according to police

About 11:40 p.m., they were standing with a group on the sidewalk in the 5000 block of West Ohio Street when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 12-year-old girl was struck in the hand and driven by family members to West Suburban Medical Center, police said.

A 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl both suffered gunshot wounds to the buttocks and were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said.

A 15-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the head and a gunshot wound to the buttocks, according to police. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. A 19-year-old woman was struck in the back and transported to Stroger Hospital.

A sixth victim, a 25-year-old man, was struck in the buttocks and went to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was treated and released.

There is no one in custody, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.